Marion County leaders to vote on new Buc-ee’s

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Marion County are set to make a final vote Tuesday to approve a new Buc-ee’s gas station.

The proposed development, near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, with 120 gas pumps.

It would be the third Buc-ee’s in Florida.

The two other Buc-ee’s in Florida are in Daytona Beach and in St. Augustine.

Buc-ee’s, the brainchild of Arch Aplin III, first opened in Texas in 1982, expanding throughout the state before expanding across the South, including in Florida in recent years.

The store offers numerous gas pumps, clean bathrooms, Beaver Nuggets (caramel popcorn), Texas-style brisket sandwiches, fresh jerky, T-shirts, hats, blankets, mugs and more.

Marion County commissioners are discussing the proposal at 2 p.m.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: