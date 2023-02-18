Woman faces charges for throwing puppies into bushes in Marion County, deputies say

Geneva Honor faces charges after deputies said she threw seven puppies into bushes because she was "tired of the puppies."

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in Marion County faces charges after deputies said she admitted to abandoning several puppies near an animal shelter, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

An agricultural deputy responded to the the Humane Society of Marion County located at Northwest 14th Road in reference to animal cruelty, the department said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said their investigation revealed that Geneva Honor arrived at the shelter and threw seven puppies from her trunk into nearby bushes before leaving them abandoned.

According to the sheriff’s office, Honor admitted to the crime and said she was “tired of the puppies and wanted them gone.”

Deputies said a warrant was issued for Honor’s arrest and she was taken to the Marion County Jail.

The department’s statement did not say what specific charges Honor faces.