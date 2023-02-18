53º

Fatal crash prompts roadblock near UCF, FHP says

Crash reported on Bonneville Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Saturday morning forced a roadblock not far south from the University of Central Florida’s main campus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:29 a.m. on Bonneville Drive near Scranton Avenue, troopers said.

The roadblock remained in place as of 8 a.m., according to FHP.

No other information about the crash was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

