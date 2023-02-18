Fatal crash prompts roadblock near UCF, FHP says

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Saturday morning forced a roadblock not far south from the University of Central Florida’s main campus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:29 a.m. on Bonneville Drive near Scranton Avenue, troopers said.

The roadblock remained in place as of 8 a.m., according to FHP.

No other information about the crash was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

