Man arrested after hit-and-run crash that injured bicyclist in Seminole County, troopers say

Gustavo Alcala Garcia, 41, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Seminole County, troopers said.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash in Seminole County that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Gustavo Alcala Garcia, 41, faces multiple charges in connection with the wreck that occurred Tuesday around 8 a.m. on Red Bug Lake Road west of State Road 426, or Aloma Avenue, an arrest report shows.

Troopers said Garcia was driving a pickup truck east on Red Bug Lake Road and turning into a Home Depot, located at 1900 E SR-426, at the same time a bicyclist was traveling west on the east sidewalk along the same road.

According to the report, Garcia then collided with the bicyclist and left the “scene of the crash because there were more vehicles that were behind him and were pressing the horn.” He drove the pickup truck, which showed damage consistent with the crash, about 0.2 mile away from the scene, troopers said.

According to FHP, he failed to render aid to the bicyclist, who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries to his right leg.

Garcia faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of a crash with serious injuries and driving without a valid license. He was transported to Seminole County jail.

