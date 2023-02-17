Woman dead, man seriously injured in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead and a man was seriously injured following a crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday at 5:38 p.m. when both cars collided driving southbound on U.S. Highway 17 before approaching the entry of West Davis Street.

A pickup truck was traveling ahead of a sedan being driven by a 41-year-old Eustis man, according to a crash report.

The sedan failed to slow down for the pickup truck, being driven by a 22-year-old man, troopers said.

FHP said the sedan then struck the rear end of the pickup truck. The sedan driver was airlifted to the local hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Sorrento, was transferred to AdventHealth Deland, where she was later pronounced dead, the report shows.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, both 22-year-old men from Jacksonville and Orange Park, sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

