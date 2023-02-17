75º

Traffic

1 taken to hospital after Orange County crash, officials say

Crash happened on Alafaya Trail and Lake Underhill Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a crash in Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on Alafaya Trail and Lake Underhill Road.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Details of what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved have not been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email