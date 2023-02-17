Teen skateboarder in critical condition after Winter Garden hit-and-run crash

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A teenager on a skateboard was struck Thursday afternoon during a hit-and-run in Winter Garden, leaving the teen in critical condition, according to the police department.

In a release, police said the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. near 4200 Winter Garden Vineland Road.

Following the crash, the teen was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital with severe injuries, the release shows. The teen remains in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

The department is urging anyone with information to contact CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS or police at 407-656-3636.

The investigation is ongoing.

