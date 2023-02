(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died Thursday morning in a crash with a light pole in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded around 7:40 a.m. to the area of Clarcona and Old Apopka roads.

According to FHP, the driver was taken to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead.

Details of what led up to the crash have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: