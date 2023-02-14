Missing 15-year-old girl seen over a week ago in Orange County, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A missing and endangered 15-year-old runaway was last seen over a week ago in Orange County, according to police.

The St. Cloud Police Department said Ginny Dalsimer was last seen early Feb. 5 at her home in the Hunters Creek area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

She was last seen riding a bicycle and wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Dalsimer is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds. She has braces and a small piercing on her right nostril.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: