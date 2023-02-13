Ocala mom, baby missing as DCF set to take custody of child, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department is searching for a missing infant and her mother, who were last seen in January.

Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her child, 9-month-old Miley Wakeley were last seen Jan. 5, at the Candlewood Suites on 3835 W. Silver Springs Blvd in Ocala, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police.

The Department of Children and Families has a court order to take custody of the infant, police said.

Police said the two may be in South Carolina or New York.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911 right away.

