Missing child alert issued for 2-year-old last seen in Citrus County, FDLE says

Elias Brucker, 2, is believed to be accompanied by 41-year-old Andrea Sizemore, law enforcement officials said.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Citrus County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Elias Brucker was last seen near the 2100 block of North Sunshine Path in Crystal River wearing a diaper and green and beige Velcro sandals. Law enforcement officials said he might be with 41-year-old Andrea Sizemore, pictured above.

Brucker is described as being 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to FDLE, Andrea Sizemore is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and eyes. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child or woman is asked to contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-4488 or 911.

