OCALA, Fla. – Police in Ocala are looking for a missing man whose family is concerned for his safety.

Police say Robert Lapuma, 39, was last seen on Jan. 31. His family said he made some statements prior to his disappearance that have them worried.

No other information was released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If you have any information about Lapuma’s whereabouts, call the Ocala Police Dept. at 352-369-7000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: