WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an inauguration ceremony at the Old Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers are meeting to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney Worlds self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program. The GOP-controlled Legislature is returning to Tallahassee on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 for a special session that is expected to deliver key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his anticipated White House run in 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OCALA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Wednesday at an appliance store in Ocala.

The event at MVB Appliance begins at 10 a.m., and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

The topic of the conference was not announced ahead of time.

Meanwhile, in Lake Buena Vista, the Reedy Creek Improvement District Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In the latest development of DeSantis’ feud with Disney over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, a bill introduced Monday at the onset of a special session would give Florida control of the district, changing its name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and allowing DeSantis to appoint a five-member oversight board.

