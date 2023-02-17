1 dead after sedan rear-ends truck in Volusia highway crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and a Eustis man is in serious condition after a rear-end crash along U.S. Highway 17 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a sedan was driving behind a truck along U.S. Highway 17, both headed south and approaching West Davis Street.

In a crash report, FHP stated that the sedan — driven by a 41-year-old Eustis man — failed to slow down for the truck ahead, resulting in a rear-end crash.

The Eustis man was airlifted as a trauma alert to the hospital with serious injuries, but the passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, troopers said.

The report shows the driver and passenger of the truck were not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene.

Troopers said a roadblock is currently up at the intersection as investigators look into the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.