Motorcyclist killed in Polk County rear-end crash; Pickup truck driver sought, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday when he rear-ended another vehicle on U.S. 27 in Polk County, according to deputies.

The crash happened near the Peace Creek RV Park around 8:20 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist was passing vehicles at a high rate of speed before hitting the back of another vehicle.

“The unknown vehicle was not at the crash location when deputies arrived. It is unknown at this time if that motorist was aware he was hit by the motorcycle,” deputies said in a release.

Sheriff’s officials said they are looking for the driver of a 1997-2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was in the area when the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-298-6200. If you would like to report information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-225-8477.

