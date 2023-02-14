65º

15-year-old girl critically injured when struck by box truck in Polk County, deputies say

Crash happened on CR-547 and Sophie Lane

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being struck by a box truck in a marked crosswalk in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the crash on County Road 547 and Sophie Lane, near Davenport School of the Arts, around 6:45 a.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was crossing CR-547 with other teens when she was hit.

Deputies said there are no traffic lights at the intersection.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver is cooperating with deputies.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

