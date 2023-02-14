15-year-old girl critically injured when struck by box truck in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being struck by a box truck in a marked crosswalk in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the crash on County Road 547 and Sophie Lane, near Davenport School of the Arts, around 6:45 a.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was crossing CR-547 with other teens when she was hit.

Deputies said there are no traffic lights at the intersection.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver is cooperating with deputies.

An investigation is ongoing.

