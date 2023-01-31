18-year-old arrested after punching, shooting teen in Polk City, deputies say

Vincent Smith, 18, was arrested and faces charges for attempted murder, deputies said.

POLK CITY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday after deputies said he got in a fight with a 17-year-old that resulted in the teen being shot in the back.

According to investigators, Vincent Smith was hanging out with a group of friends, including the 17-year-old Eagle Lake victim, around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 28 near Surveyors Lake in unincorporated Bartow.

The victim noticed a red laser pointed toward him and told his two friends they needed to leave immediately after he realized someone had a gun, according to witness statements.

Smith then approached the victim and they started arguing about the laser beam, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said Smith then punched the victim in the face before pulling a handgun from the waistband of his pants and pointing it at the victim.

The victim and his friends fled to their vehicle as Smith began firing several rounds in that direction, striking the victim’s back, according to the PCSO. Deputies said they found 28 spent shell casings at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was driven to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Smith faces three charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among others.

Smith is being held in the Polk County Jail without bail.

