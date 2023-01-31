1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle

A night of violence erupts in Orange County, but many questions linger.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man in his 30s was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to sheriff’s officials.

A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital for treatment, said authorities, who did not release his condition.

No other details have been released by sheriff’s officials.

The incident marks the third fatal shooting Monday night in Orange County. A man was shot to death in Pine Hills and another shooting left a man dead in South Apopka.

It’s not known if any of the shootings are connected.

