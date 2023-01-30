WATCH LIVE at 7p.m.: Lakeland police give update after 9 victims hurt in shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. – Nine people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, according to police.

Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m. and located two victims with critical injuries and seven victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Sam Taylor will give an update on the shooting at 7 p.m. and CickOrlando will stream the news conference live.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

