80º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 7p.m.: Lakeland police give update after 9 victims hurt in shooting

9 people hurt in Lakeland shooting, 2 in critical condition, police say | Lakeland Police to hold live press conference at 7 p.m.

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lakeland, Polk County, Crime, Shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. – Nine people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, according to police.

Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m. and located two victims with critical injuries and seven victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

[TRENDING: Man injured when car crashes into pond at Alafaya Trail, SR-408 in Orange County | Newborn found abandoned in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

Chief Sam Taylor will give an update on the shooting at 7 p.m. and CickOrlando will stream the news conference live.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email