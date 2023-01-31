Man found shot to death in South Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday night in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found a man in his 30s who had been shot to death.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

Deputies are also investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Pine Hills.

