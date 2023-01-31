69º

Local News

Man found shot to death in South Apopka

Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting at 10th Street, Central Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday night in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found a man in his 30s who had been shot to death.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

Deputies are also investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Pine Hills.

