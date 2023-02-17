2 injured in Seminole County crash that prompts closure on SR-434, fire officials say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were seriously injured in a Seminole County crash that currently has a portion of State Road 434 shut down, according to fire officials.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck at SR-434 near the SR-417 northbound off-ramp on Friday afternoon.

According to crews, they extricated two people who were seriously injured.

A fire rescue spokesperson said they are not sure how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

