Man from Puerto Rico killed in crash off I-95 in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old man from Puerto Rico died in a crash Friday night along Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. north of Palm Coast Parkway as a pickup truck the man was riding in — driven by a 55-year-old Puerto Rican man — traveled north in the center lane of I-95, troopers said.

For reasons unknown at the time of this writing, the pickup truck suddenly changed lanes and struck the left rear of an SUV in the outside lane with its right side, according to a crash report.

The vehicles left the roadway, veering eastward onto the grass shoulder and into a wood line where they both overturned and came to rest on their right sides, troopers said.

The pickup truck’s driver suffered minor injuries while the passenger’s were fatal, the report states. A 29-year-old Jacksonville man — a passenger among the SUV’s two other occupants who troopers said were both uninjured — also suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

Troopers believe the pickup truck’s passenger was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

