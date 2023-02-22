Man killed in head-on crash in Groveland, troopers say

GROVELAND, Fla. – One man is dead and another injured after a three-vehicle crash in Groveland, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on State Road 33 north of Double H Lane in Lake County, according to FHP.

Troopers said a man driving a Mazda northbound on SR-33 entered the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and struck the front of a semitruck.

According to troopers, the Mazda then struck a third vehicle being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Clermont.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The 32-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia, driving the semitruck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes of SR-33 are closed while they continue to investigate, according to troopers.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

