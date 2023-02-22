Lake County man found dead in Lake Griffin, FWC says

FWC brings the boat involved in the collision back to shore.

LEESBURG, Fla. – A body was found in Lake Griffin Tuesday, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

FWC officials said they responded to the lake after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies reported an unoccupied vessel.

According to FWC, they found and removed the body of 80-year-old Thomas Eichelberger from the water nearby Herlong Park, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the friends and family of Mr. Eichelberger,” FWC said in a statement to News 6.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for more information.

