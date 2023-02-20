Lake County woman claims $1M in scratch-off lottery game

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County woman won big bucks after claiming a $1 million prize in the scratch-off game 500X THE CASH, according to a Florida Lottery news release sent out Monday morning.

Cynthia Jackubowski, the winning recipient, visited Tallahassee to collect her reward. The 56-year-old woman from Groveland chose to receive a one time payment of $820,000.

Florida Lottery officials said Jackubowski purchased her winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1200 West Main St, in Leesburg.

Google Maps shows the location is at a Sunoco gas station.

The retailer, Quick stop, will also receive a $2,000 bonus for commissioning the sale.

500X THE CASH is a $50 game that includes a top prize of $25 million, one of the highest in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50.

