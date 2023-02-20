Visitor accidentally shatters $42K balloon dog sculpture at Florida art gallery, report shows

Bel-Air Fine Art was displaying the sculpture as part of its booth at Art Wynwood in Miami.

MIAMI, Fla. – A visitor at Art Wynwood in Miami accidentally shattered a Jeff Koons balloon dog sculpture worth $42,000 on Thursday, according to a report by CNN.

The report shows the artwork shattered into tiny pieces when the visitor accidentally kicked its podium, according to Bel-Air Fine Art, the gallery hosting the piece.

The gallery’s district manager Cédric Boero told CNN the gallery hosted at the contemporary Miami art fair serves as “one of the official representatives for the famous Jeff Koons balloon dogs sculptures.”

“Of course it is heartbreaking to see such an iconic piece destroyed,” Boero told the news outlet.

According to the report, the dog balloon sculpture fell after an unnamed art collector visiting the booth unintentionally kicked the pedestal during the fair’s opening cocktail hour Thursday evening.

The 2021 piece was entitled “Balloon Dog (Blue)” and valued at around $42,000, according to an email to CNN from Bel-Air Fine Art. Nearly 800 editions of the sculpture were made.

