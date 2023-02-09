Florida man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game

Darrin Thorpe, 53, of St. Lucie County won the $1M prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla – A Port St. Lucie man’s pockets are far deeper after winning a $1 million prize in the “500X THE CASH” scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery.

Officials announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, took a trip to Tallahassee to receive his reward Thursday and chose to take a one-time payout of $820,000.

Thorpe bought his winning ticket at his local Circle K, located at 400 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.

The Circle K will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This $50 game has a 1-in-4.5 chance of winning and features a top prize of $25 million.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: