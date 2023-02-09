Florida man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla – A Port St. Lucie man’s pockets are far deeper after winning a $1 million prize in the “500X THE CASH” scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery.
Officials announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, took a trip to Tallahassee to receive his reward Thursday and chose to take a one-time payout of $820,000.
Thorpe bought his winning ticket at his local Circle K, located at 400 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.
The Circle K will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This $50 game has a 1-in-4.5 chance of winning and features a top prize of $25 million.
