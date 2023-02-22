84º

Traffic delays expected in Ocala after 1 injured in fatal semitruck crash

Traffic diverted at Northwest 10th Street intersection, police say

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are working on a crash at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 20th Street, which is expected to lead to heavy delays, according to the police department.

Police said the crash involved a semitruck and another vehicle, and the woman driving the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic on the northbound lanes leading up to the scene is now being diverted at the intersection on Northwest 10th Street as police continue to work on the crash. Heavy delays are expected.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

