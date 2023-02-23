TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes of I-4 west in Orlando

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crash blocks two lanes on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Thursday morning is blocking two westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The crash happened near the John Young Parkway exit, according to Orlando police.

Two right lanes are blocked in the area.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

