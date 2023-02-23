72º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes of I-4 west in Orlando

Right lanes blocked past John Young Parkway, police say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Thursday morning is blocking two westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The crash happened near the John Young Parkway exit, according to Orlando police.

Two right lanes are blocked in the area.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

