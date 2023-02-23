TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes of I-4 west in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Thursday morning is blocking two westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando.
The crash happened near the John Young Parkway exit, according to Orlando police.
Two right lanes are blocked in the area.
Details of what led to the crash have not been released.
** CRASH **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) February 23, 2023
WB I-4 x John Young Pky
- two right lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/FMxlLCkUpv
