Orange County puts safety signs at troubled intersection after deadly pond crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County has put safety measures in place at a troubled intersection. News 6 reported last month a man died after his car sailed off an East Orange County off-ramp and landed in a retention pond on Alafaya Trail.

As of this week, signs are now up to warn drivers that the road ends and there’s a retention pond.

Troopers said in January, Christian Bodden crashed into the pond and died from his injuries shortly after. He wasn’t the first to crash into it.

In 2015, UCF student Chloe Arenas was killed after crashing into the pond at the end of the 408 off-ramp onto Alafaya Trail. Her crash led to a state law requiring barriers to be put up at retention ponds where there are fatal crashes.

After Bodden died, News 6 turned to Orange County leaders to ask where the safety measures were. The leaders promised they would be put in, but two weeks later, they weren’t.

News 6 spoke to Bodden’s mother at the time, who echoed the concerns for other drivers.

“We need a barrier because he’s not dying if something stop him,” Elvia Rivera said.

News 6 went back to the county, which said officials were waiting on supplies.

Now, one month after the crash, 10 yellow reflective signs that flash at night are in the ground. The county said engineers are still going to consider putting a permanent barrier in but didn’t give a timeline as to when.

