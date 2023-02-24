1 killed, 1 critically injured in wrong-way crash on US-17 in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old De Leon Springs man was killed and a 27-year-old Seville man was critically injured Thursday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane.

The FHP said the De Leon Springs man was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima south in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 and collided into the front of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala that was heading north.

The De Leon Springs man, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

The other driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to a Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert patient, troopers said.

No other details have been released.