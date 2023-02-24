5-year-old killed after falling from moving pickup truck in Florida

A 5-year-old was killed Thursday after falling from a moving pickup truck in Tampa, according to WFTS-TV.

Citing the Florida Highway Patrol, the TV station reported that the child, who was unrestrained, opened the truck’s rear left door and fell out of the vehicle. The child’s dad told the driver to stop, but the truck was on top of the child, the report stated.

According to the FHP, the driver moved the truck off the child and took the 5-year-old to a hospital, where the child died.

Two other children inside the truck were in car seats, the FHP said.

WFTS-TV reported that citations are pending.