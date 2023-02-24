77º

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Daytona Beach crash

Crash happened at South Nova Road and Ridgecrest Drive

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Daytona Beach on Thursday, according to the police department.

Police said officers responded to South Nova Road and Ridgecrest Drive following reports of a crash.

According to police, a motorcycle and car had collided in the northbound lanes, though no information has been released at this time on what caused the crash.

At 8:34 p.m., police announced that roadways were reopened following the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.

