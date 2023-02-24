73º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Florida Turnpike closed in Lake County after 2 dead in 6-vehicle crash

Wreck involves 2 big rigs, 4 other vehicles

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A double fatal crash closes the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A double fatal crash Friday morning has prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The six-vehicle wreck happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike at mile marker 286. Southbound lanes are closed in the area and drivers are being diverted to U.S. Highway 27.

The FHP said the crash involved two tractor-trailers and four other vehicles, with two victims dead at the scene.

“Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays for several hours while this crash is being investigated and cleared,” the FHP said in an email.

No other details, including what caused the crash, have been released.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

