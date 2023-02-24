80º

SunRail train carrying 46 hits SUV in Orange County, fire rescue says

Crash occurred on East Lancaster Road, South Orange Avenue

Ariadna Ampudia, Digital Intern

A SunRail train carrying 46 passengers hit an SUV along the train tracks in Orange County. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A SunRail train carrying 46 people hit an SUV on East Lancaster Road near South Orange Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue shared photos of the collision in a tweet, detailing passengers on the train were uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Fire rescue and SunRail officials warned drivers to not stop on the train tracks and to stop, look and listen while driving.

Details of why the vehicle was on the tracks have not been released.

