SR-417 ramps in Orange County to close overnight for resurfacing project

Ramps will be closed Wednesday into Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 417 ramps in Orlando County are set to close overnight on Wednesday and Thursday as crews work on a resurfacing project, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

The northbound SR-417 ramp to Curry Ford Road, or exit 30, will be closed from Wednesday into Thursday between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic officials said.

Drivers will be directed to exit 27 at Lee Vista Boulevard and can follow the detour signs for northbound Econlockhatchee Trail to Curry Ford Road,

The cash and exact coin lanes on the northbound SR-417 Curry Ford Main Plazas will be closed from Wednesday into Thursday between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

These closures are due to a resurfacing project on SR-417 from SR-528/Martin B. Andersen Beachline Expressway to Berry Dease Road. The project, which started in August 2022, is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Transportation officials urge drivers to allow extra travel time and use caution in the construction area for the safety of themselves and the work crews. Work could potentially be delayed due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email