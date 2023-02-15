SunRail construction to prompt road closures in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Transportation officials announced upcoming road closures this week at the South Ronald Reagan Boulevard railroad crossing as SunRail conducts upgrades.

The railroad crossing located at South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, or County Road 427, near the Longwood SunRail station will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

This closure is required so SunRail can work on crossing upgrades, a news release shows.

The following detours will be in place for drivers during this time:

Drivers traveling northbound on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard can turn right onto Plumosa Avenue and left onto Lyman Road before returning to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard

Drivers traveling southbound on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard can turn left onto Lyman Road and right onto Plumosa Avenue before returning to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard

Transportation officials urge drivers to “exercise caution around trains and railroad crossings by keeping off the tracks and obeying all signs and signals.”

Those interested can learn more about service updates and other SunRail information by following @RideSunRail on social media, visiting SunRail.com or downloading the official SunRail app.

