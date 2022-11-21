SunRail offering extended train service on Fridays through December

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they’re offering an extended train service on Fridays through the end of December.

The new service runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, according to a press release from the FDOT.

Officials said that the extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, making all regular station stops along the way. Regular fares will apply.

SunRail’s Twitter account proclaimed that “Festive Fridays are here!” letting patrons know about the extended service aimed to accommodate riders for the extra holiday event happenings across Central Florida.

According to the release, “popular Friday events include Orlando Magic games, tree lightings, plays, concerts, the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium, and more.”

SunRail also announced it will be doing special giveaways on “select trains” on Fridays in December to thank for community for riding.

For more information including the extended train schedule, special events, and fares visit SunRail.com.

