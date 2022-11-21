Rain lingers in Central Florida, but what about Thanksgiving Day?

ORLANDO. Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the next several days in Central Florida as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place.

Expect a few showers on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s after starting in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the regaion.

Rain chances will gradually increase to 60% on Tuesday and 30% on Wednesday.

There will only a few showers by Thanksgiving, with a 20% coverage and a high near 80 in Orlando.

The weekend looks to be dry.

We are currently not watching anything in the tropics, but hurricane season runs until December.

