62º

LIVE

Weather

Rain lingers in Central Florida, but what about Thanksgiving Day?

Orlando to reach high near 80 on Thursday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast

ORLANDO. Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the next several days in Central Florida as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place.

Expect a few showers on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s after starting in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the regaion.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Rain chances will gradually increase to 60% on Tuesday and 30% on Wednesday.

There will only a few showers by Thanksgiving, with a 20% coverage and a high near 80 in Orlando.

The weekend looks to be dry.

We are currently not watching anything in the tropics, but hurricane season runs until December.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email