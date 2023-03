PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A motorcycle driver was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Katherine Street.

Port Orange police said the man was the only person involved in the crash.

The victim’s name and details about the crash have not been released.

