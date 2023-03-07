SUV sought after 62-year-old man killed in Melbourne hit-and-run, police say

Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 62-year-old man was struck and killed Monday by an SUV in a Melbourne hit-and-run, according to the police department.

The fatal wreck happened on Babcock Street at Seminole Avenue.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, the man was hit by a white SUV that was traveling north on Babcock Street.

Police said the driver stopped and then drove away.

The victim, identified as Michael J. Forrest, of Melbourne Beach, was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said. The department did not say whether Forrest was in a marked crosswalk.

Police said the SUV was last seen traveling west on Seminole Avenue from Babcock Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Livingston at 321-288-8288.

