Single-vehicle crash shuts down part of SR-44 in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the closure is at State Road 44 just west of Royal Trails Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of State Road 44 just West of Royal Trails. It is shut down due to a single vehicle accident. — LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) March 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

