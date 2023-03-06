78º

Single-vehicle crash shuts down part of SR-44 in Lake County, deputies say

Road closure is at SR-44 just west of Royal Trails Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the closure is at State Road 44 just west of Royal Trails Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

