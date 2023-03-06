72º

All lanes of I-95 open near Brevard and Indian River county line after crash, FHP says

Crash was reported near mile marker 158

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Brevard County are back open after a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said they were dispatched at 5:51 p.m. to the crash around mile marker 158 near Fellsmere on Sunday.

All of the southbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated the crash, not are now open.

