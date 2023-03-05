Woman arrested after 15-year-old boy shot in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A woman was booked Sunday morning in Brevard County, accused of child neglect, unsafe storage of a firearm and more after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Rockledge, police said.

Officers responded to Hammock Harbor Apartments, according to the Rockledge Police Department. An update on the boy’s condition was unavailable at the time of this report, police said.

Chanel Williams, 35, faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm amounting to aggravated assault, furnishing a weapon to a minor or unsound person, causing a child to commit an act of delinquency and unsafe storage of a firearm, booking records show. She is being held on no bond regarding the child neglect charge.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

