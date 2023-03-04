Man, 26, dies in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Cocoa is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Adamson Road, just north of Sorrel Drive.

Investigators said the man was heading south when his pickup went off the road and into a ditch.

The truck hit a concrete culvert before it finally stopped, according to a news release.

The 26-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said. His name has not been released.

