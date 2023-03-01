78º

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

Florida troopers investigate fatal wreck near Wickham Road overpass

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-95 north at the Wickham Road overpass near Melbourne.

The FHP said a vehicle and motorcycle collided, killing the driver of the bike.

No other details about the crash have been released.

I-95 north was closed in the area, but the interstate was later reopened.

Check back for updates.

