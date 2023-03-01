Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-95 north at the Wickham Road overpass near Melbourne.
The FHP said a vehicle and motorcycle collided, killing the driver of the bike.
No other details about the crash have been released.
I-95 north was closed in the area, but the interstate was later reopened.
