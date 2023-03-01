Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-95 north at the Wickham Road overpass near Melbourne.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said a vehicle and motorcycle collided, killing the driver of the bike.

No other details about the crash have been released.

I-95 north was closed in the area, but the interstate was later reopened.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: