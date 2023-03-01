Pedestrian walking on I-4 struck, killed near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian walking on Interstate 4 was struck and killed early Wednesday in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 12:15 a.m. on I-4 west, about 3 miles east of State Road 44 near DeLand.

The FHP said a red 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 30-year-old Bartow man struck the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing while walking in the inside lane of I-4.

The front of the car struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver and his passenger, a 31-year-old Bartow woman, were not injured, according to an FHP crash report.

Traffic was blocked in the area, but the interstate was later reopened.

No other details have been released.

