78º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Pedestrian walking on I-4 struck, killed near DeLand

Florida troopers investigate fatal wreck near SR-44

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic, Fatal Crash, I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian walking on Interstate 4 was struck and killed early Wednesday in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 12:15 a.m. on I-4 west, about 3 miles east of State Road 44 near DeLand.

The FHP said a red 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 30-year-old Bartow man struck the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing while walking in the inside lane of I-4.

The front of the car struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver and his passenger, a 31-year-old Bartow woman, were not injured, according to an FHP crash report.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Traffic was blocked in the area, but the interstate was later reopened.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email