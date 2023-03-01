Flagler crash expected to cause delays along I-95, deputies say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Flagler County is expected to cause delays along Interstate 95, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened along Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 296.

Motor vehicle accident on I95 northbound near mile marker 296 in Flagler Co. Expect delays #fcsotraffic pic.twitter.com/WYnC11Okhr — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) March 1, 2023

No information has been provided on the cause of the crash or any potential injuries, though the sheriff’s office urged drivers to expect delays in the aftermath of the crash.

