66º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Crash on US-1 in Flagler County kills Daytona Beach man, FHP says

Crash occurred south of Cemetery Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Flagler County, Traffic
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man from Daytona Beach died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday on U.S. Route 1 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred south of Cemetery Road at 3:37 a.m., troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was driving an SUV south on U.S.-1, approaching another SUV that was traveling north.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Both vehicles came to final rest on the northbound shoulder of U.S.-1 after the southbound SUV crossed the grass median and its front collided with the right side of the other SUV, which troopers said was being driven by a Palm Coast woman who received minor injuries in the crash.

The Daytona Beach man suffered fatal injuries, according to FHP. Troopers believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

No further information was immediately made available.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email