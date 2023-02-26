Crash on US-1 in Flagler County kills Daytona Beach man, FHP says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man from Daytona Beach died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday on U.S. Route 1 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred south of Cemetery Road at 3:37 a.m., troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was driving an SUV south on U.S.-1, approaching another SUV that was traveling north.

Both vehicles came to final rest on the northbound shoulder of U.S.-1 after the southbound SUV crossed the grass median and its front collided with the right side of the other SUV, which troopers said was being driven by a Palm Coast woman who received minor injuries in the crash.

The Daytona Beach man suffered fatal injuries, according to FHP. Troopers believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

No further information was immediately made available.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

