Fatal crash closes US-27 in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 are closed due to a fatal traffic crash, according to deputies.

A tweet by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 5:08 p.m. on Saturday said the road will be “shut down for an unknown period of time due to a traffic fatality.”

According to FL 511, the crash is near U.S. Highway 27 at Blitchton Road South and Catawba Street in Fruitland Park.

Updated: Crash in Lake County on US-27 / Blitchton Rd South, at Catawba St. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 05:54 PM. https://t.co/uv7TeYilag — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) February 25, 2023

Deputies advise motorists to find an alternate route.

US HWY 27 northbound and southbound lanes are shut down for an unknown period of time due to a traffic fatality. Please find an alternate route. — LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) February 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

