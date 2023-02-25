83º

Fatal crash closes US-27 in Lake County, deputies say

Northbound and southbound lanes closed

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 are closed due to a fatal traffic crash, according to deputies.

A tweet by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 5:08 p.m. on Saturday said the road will be “shut down for an unknown period of time due to a traffic fatality.”

According to FL 511, the crash is near U.S. Highway 27 at Blitchton Road South and Catawba Street in Fruitland Park.

Deputies advise motorists to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

